Boise Cascade (BCC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Boise Cascade Company BCC is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 6.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 71.8%. Its earnings and revenues rose by a significant 545% and 21% from the year-ago reported figures, respectively.



It is to be noted that earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing nine quarters.

Trend in Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boise Cascade’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share, implying an improvement of 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Over the past 60 days, the estimated figure for the first quarter moved 8.6% upward.

Factors to Note

Boise Cascade’s first-quarter 2022 earnings are expected to have increased on the back of robust housing demand and a rebounding repair and remodeling market. A higher proportion of single-family homes and accelerated demand for new residential construction across the United States might have aided the company’s performance.



Higher net sales prices for I-joists and LVL (collectively referred to as EWP), as well as higher sales volumes for LVL, along with higher EWP pricing is likely to have aided Wood Products segment's performance for the first-quarter 2022. However, lower sales volumes for I-joists, as well as lower plywood prices might have weighed on the segment’s results.



Higher commodity sales, general line product sales and EWP sales are expected to have contributed to Building Materials Distribution segment’s first-quarter results. Also, higher pricing will likely improve gross margins across all product lines.



However, higher wood fiber costs and increased selling and distribution expenses are expected to have weighed on its margins. Supply-chain disruptions and tight logistics’ availability may have been concerns.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Boise Cascade this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Peer Releases

Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues handily beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate despite persistent supply-chain challenges.



For the first quarter, WY reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, which increased from the year-ago adjusted figure of 91 cents per share. Net sales for the quarter came in at $3,112 million, up 24.2% from $2,506 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI reported stellar results for first-quarter 2022. Both earnings and net sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved impressively on a year-over-year basis.



With this, UFPI’s earnings and sales surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing five quarters. The uptrend was mainly driven by the diversity of markets and an improved pricing model.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX — commonly known as LP — reported robust results for first-quarter 2022. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew on a year-over-year basis.



Louisiana-Pacific’s adjusted earnings increased 68.8% from the year-ago reported figure. Net sales improved 31% from the year-ago period.



