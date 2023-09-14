Boise Cascade (BCC) to Open New Door Shop Facility in Colorado

Boise Cascade Company BCC is set to open a new state-of-the-art door shop facility in the Commerce City, CO.



The 127,000 sq. ft. facility will enable the company to expand its product offerings of pre-hung doors and other millwork products. The facility, which is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023, is expected to begin production after the first of the year.



Boise Cascade is optimistic about the new millwork facility as this opening complements its distribution business, portraying strong growth prospects.



Shares of BCC gained 46.5% in the year-to-date period, compared with the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 9.2% growth.

BMD Segment, a Major Growth Driver

Boise Cascade’s focus on its Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segment to drive its growth momentum has been faring well, given the segment contributed 78.4% to the total 2022 revenues. For the segment, the crucial growth strategy opted by the company includes adding products and services, expanding its market penetration through acquisition or through the opening or expansion of locations in under-served markets, as well as identifying and executing upon adjacent distribution platforms that can be scaled.



The BMD segment considers accretive buyouts as a primary strategy to expand distribution facilities and strengthen production portfolio, thus facilitating growth. On Aug 23, 2023, the company announced the acquisition of Brockway-Smith Company, a leading wholesale distributor specializing in doors and millwork, for $172 million. The hand over is expected to be complete by the early fourth quarter. This acquisition will increase the production capacity as well as the millwork business, thus strengthening BCC’s BMD segment.



Furthermore, on May 9, the segment acquired a five-acre site in Birmingham, AL, portraying the company’s ability to fulfill the growing demand for its engineered wood products as well as specialty building products and commodities.



During second-quarter 2023, the BMD segment reported net sales of $1.64 billion, portraying sequential growth of 18.8%, on the back of improved housing market conditions. For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects the segment’s sales to improve further based on the strong daily average sales, product mix and favorable pricing.

Zacks Rank

Boise Cascade currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

