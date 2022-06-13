Boise Cascade (BCC) to Acquire Coastal, Expands Veneer Capacity

Boise Cascade Company BCC recently inked a buyout deal with a quality plywood, lumber, and treated wood products provider — Coastal Plywood Company — for $512 million. The deal is subject to certain closing adjustments. The agreement includes two manufacturing locations in Havana, FL, and Chapman, AL, which currently employ approximately 750 people.



The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Boise Cascade plans to fund the transaction and closing-related expenses from its existing cash balances.



Nate Jorgensen, BCC’s CEO, noted, "Near term, it provides us the ability to optimize our existing engineered wood products (EWP) asset base. Longer term, we are excited to fully integrate this strategic venture and we intend to invest $50 million into our Southeast operations over a three-year period to further our EWP production capacity."



BCC has been focusing on business expansion via various buyouts and mergers. The company benefits from its growth strategy that aims at increasing sales and multiple capabilities.



On Jan 4, 2022, Boise Cascade announced the expansion of its Building Materials Distribution (BMD) operations in Minnesota and Northern Kentucky. Again on Nov 4, 2021, it announced the expansion of the Ohio Valley BMD network, which will be built on a 20-acre site in Marion and include a 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse with 13 acres of lumber storage.



This leading producer of engineered wood products and plywood is experiencing steady demand across product lines and strong pricing on engineered wood and general line products. Also, the company has been working on cost-saving moves to mitigate exposure to commodity price declines that are helping it generate strong earnings.



It expects demand to remain strong throughout 2022. Limited availability of new and existing home inventory and the age of the U.S. housing stock will continue to provide a favorable backdrop for residential construction and repair-and-remodel spending, thereby benefiting the company’s top and the bottom line.



Boise Cascade's shares have gained 8.5% so far this year against the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry's 24.4% fall. Also, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up 22.3% in the past 60 days, indicating 2.6% year-over-year growth.

