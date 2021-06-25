Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $56.48, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 14.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BCC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BCC to post earnings of $4.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 465.88%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, BCC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.14, so we one might conclude that BCC is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

