Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $65.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 5.76% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

BCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.27, up 260.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.02% higher within the past month. BCC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BCC has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.66, so we one might conclude that BCC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BCC's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

