Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $60.89, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 4.63% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $4.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, up 3.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.29 per share and revenue of $9.32 billion, which would represent changes of +1.78% and +17.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Boise Cascade is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Boise Cascade currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.41, so we one might conclude that Boise Cascade is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

