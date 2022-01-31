Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $70.22, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 0.2% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 13.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Boise Cascade is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.91%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% higher within the past month. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Boise Cascade is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.37, which means Boise Cascade is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BCC has a PEG ratio of 3.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.