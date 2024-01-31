Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $135.46, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 7.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boise Cascade in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.45, reflecting a 16.95% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.59 billion, indicating a 2.61% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.56% increase. At present, Boise Cascade boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Boise Cascade currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.48.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

