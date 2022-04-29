Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $75.58, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 10.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 3.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.95, up 84.84% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Boise Cascade is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Boise Cascade is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.27, which means Boise Cascade is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

