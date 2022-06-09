Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $80.17, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 7.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.57, down 40.03% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.26% higher within the past month. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.57, so we one might conclude that Boise Cascade is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BCC's PEG ratio is currently 1.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.