Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $78.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 17.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 15.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.97, down 30.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.82 billion, up 2.28% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4% lower. Boise Cascade currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.56.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

