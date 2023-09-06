Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $105.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 4.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Boise Cascade is projected to report earnings of $3.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, down 14.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.75 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of -45.5% and -20.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Boise Cascade is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Boise Cascade is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.38.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.