Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $131.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

The the stock of engineered wood products and plywood company has risen by 2.79% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boise Cascade in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Boise Cascade is projected to report earnings of $2.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.59 billion, down 2.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boise Cascade. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.84% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Boise Cascade is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Boise Cascade's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.98 of its industry.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

