Boise Cascade (BCC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.26, changing hands as low as $68.60 per share. Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.14 per share, with $85.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.65.

