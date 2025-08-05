Boise Cascade (BCC) Q2 EPS Drops 42%

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) missed estimates, landing at $1.64 versus the expected $1.70 in Q2 2025, and declined 42% year over year (GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) came in just below expectations at $1.74 billion, down 3% from the prior year period (GAAP).

Wood Products segment income (GAAP) sharply declined 80.8% year over year, reflecting lower prices and higher costs due to a major mill modernization.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC), a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials for the construction industry, reported earnings for Q2 2025 on August 4, 2025. The key highlights included lower-than-expected GAAP earnings per share of $1.64 (versus the consensus estimate of $1.70), as well as GAAP revenue of $1.74 billion, narrowly missing the $1.747 billion expectation. Compared to the prior year period, the company's results reflected margin compression, weaker end-market demand, and significant declines in Wood Products segment income as major capital projects weighed on cost structure. The quarter saw a modest year-over-year revenue decline on a GAAP basis, but a pronounced contraction in profitability and cash flow.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $1.64 $1.70 $2.84 (42%) Revenue $1.74 billion N/A $1.80 billion (3%) Adjusted EBITDA $119.0 million $181.2 million (34%) Segment Income – Wood Products $14.0 million $72.8 million (80.8%) Segment Income – Building Materials Distribution $78.0 million $85.4 million (8.6%)

Business overview and strategic priorities

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) operates two main business lines. Its Wood Products segment manufactures engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and plywood. These products are essential materials used in framing, flooring, and other aspects of residential and commercial construction. Its Building Materials Distribution segment buys products from suppliers—including its own Wood Products unit—and distributes building materials such as panel products, lumber, doors, decking, and millwork to homebuilders and contractors.

The company’s integrated model links manufacturing with distribution, with a significant portion of output from Wood Products supplied internally to the distribution network. Key business focuses in recent periods have included strengthening internal supply chains, upgrading plant operations (notably via modernization at its Oakdale, Louisiana mill), expanding distribution reach, and implementing process technology improvements. Important success factors include reliable raw material procurement, efficient logistics, managing volatile input costs, and adjusting to shifting demand in core residential construction markets.

Quarter in review: Financial and operational highlights

The second quarter saw modest headline revenue contraction but significant declines in profitability on a GAAP basis, with revenue down 3% from the prior year. The revenue figure of $1.74 billion (GAAP) represented a 3% decline from the prior year. Net income (GAAP) dropped 45%, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) fell 34%, reflecting weaker operating leverage and margin pressure across both core segments.

In the Wood Products segment, sales dropped 9%, while segment income (GAAP) plunged 80.8%, landing at $14.0 million compared to $72.8 million in Q2 2024. This sharp fall was driven by lower sales prices for LVL (down 10%), I-joists (down 8%), and plywood (down 6%). Volumes were mixed: LVL shipments rose 8%, but I-joists were down 5% and plywood dropped 7%. Costs rose as the Oakdale plant’s major modernization project required downtime, temporarily increasing per-unit conversion costs and spurring unfavorable inventory profit adjustments. A $3.9 million gain on a non-operating property sale partially offset these impacts.

The Building Materials Distribution segment showed relative resilience. Sales slipped 2% compared to the same quarter in the prior year, while segment income decreased 8.6% (GAAP). Gross margin improvement in general line product sales (up 4%) helped cushion pressure from commodity product sales (down 5%) and engineered wood sales (down 12%). Segment expenses grew, with selling, distribution, and depreciation costs up by a combined $14.2 million. The company also benefited from a $3.8 million asset sale. Management highlighted its ability to shift sales mix and maintain customer service levels, noting its broad national footprint and deep supply partnerships.

Operating cash flow (GAAP) was just $4.7 million in the first half of 2025 (Q1–Q2), down sharply from $169.2 million in the same period of 2024 due to working capital build-up and increased capital expenditures (up 79% to $132.3 million). Capital spending was led by completion of the Oakdale modernization, intended to improve operational efficiency and self-sufficiency in veneer production—a key competitive factor for engineered wood manufacturing going forward.

Management cited continuing challenges in housing markets, with U.S. housing starts down 1% and single-family starts down 8% compared to Q2 2024. The ongoing weakness in residential construction dampened both volumes and prices for key manufactured product lines. Executives pointed to structural long-term trends—such as housing shortages and aging buildings—as drivers of eventual demand recovery, but noted that near-term dynamics such as mortgage rates and consumer confidence remain headwinds.

The company maintained substantial financial flexibility, ending the quarter with $481.0 million in cash and $395.2 million of available borrowing capacity. Net debt remains low relative to EBITDA. Capital allocation focused on organic growth, continued investment in plant upgrades, and disciplined shareholder returns. Year-to-date share repurchases totaled $86.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and dividends paid reached $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, with an additional 117,000 shares repurchased in July for approximately $10 million. The board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share for Q3 2025, up from $0.21 per share in the previous quarter.

Looking ahead: Outlook and investor focus

Management did not provide formal guidance for the third quarter or the rest of fiscal 2025. Leadership emphasized ongoing end-market volatility and noted that factors such as mortgage rates, housing affordability, and general consumer sentiment would continue to influence results. No major new product launches or breakthrough technology introductions were announced in the quarter.

Going forward, investors will likely monitor several key indicators: margins in the Wood Products segment, volume and pricing trends in core product lines, progress on cost savings from plant upgrades, and cash flow conversion amid working capital and capital spending pressures. The capital spending plan for 2025 remains at $220–240 million. The declared dividend reinforces Boise Cascade’s commitment to ongoing shareholder returns, even as operating performance faces near-term challenges.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

