Boise Cascade (BCC) Price Target Increased by 21.77% to 120.97

The average one-year price target for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been revised to 120.97 / share. This is an increase of 21.77% from the prior estimate of 99.35 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109.08 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from the latest reported closing price of 109.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boise Cascade. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCC is 0.21%, an increase of 19.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 43,630K shares. The put/call ratio of BCC is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,775K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 33.42% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,886K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares, representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 31.07% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,616K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,295K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 34.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,228K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 33.48% over the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Background Information

Boise Cascade Company is a focused company with a proven track record of providing quality wood products and a nationwide building materials distribution network for its customers. The Company is well-positioned to deliver value to its investors by managing its businesses to balance all the facets of true sustainability – social, environmental, and economic. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber, and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

