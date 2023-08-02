Boise Cascade (BCC) Price Target Increased by 17.07% to 99.35

The average one-year price target for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been revised to 99.35 / share. This is an increase of 17.07% from the prior estimate of 84.86 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 108.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.00% from the latest reported closing price of 103.49 / share.

Boise Cascade Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $103.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 10.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boise Cascade. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCC is 0.18%, a decrease of 32.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 43,963K shares. The put/call ratio of BCC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,877K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,125K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 21.90% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,616K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,292K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 14.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,213K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Background Information

Boise Cascade Company is a focused company with a proven track record of providing quality wood products and a nationwide building materials distribution network for its customers. The Company is well-positioned to deliver value to its investors by managing its businesses to balance all the facets of true sustainability – social, environmental, and economic. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber, and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

