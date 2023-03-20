Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $62.05, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 18.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 75.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.43 billion, down 38.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.20 per share and revenue of $6.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -61.97% and -22.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.07% lower. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Boise Cascade is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.39.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.