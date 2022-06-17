Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $64.91, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 17.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 12.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.32%.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $4.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.03%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Boise Cascade currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.36.

Investors should also note that BCC has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

