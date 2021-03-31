Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $59.83, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 15.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 9.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BCC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BCC to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 203.17%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BCC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BCC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.87, so we one might conclude that BCC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that BCC has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

