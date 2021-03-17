Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $60.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 14.59% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

BCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BCC to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 203.17%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40% higher. BCC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BCC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.98, which means BCC is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BCC has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.