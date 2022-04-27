Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $73.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 3.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.95, up 84.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.77, which means Boise Cascade is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

