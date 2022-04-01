Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $70.63, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 12.73% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $2.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.04%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.49% higher within the past month. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Boise Cascade's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.22, so we one might conclude that Boise Cascade is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that BCC has a PEG ratio of 2.01 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

