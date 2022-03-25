Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $72.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 3.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $6.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.21%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 51.51% higher. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.59.

It is also worth noting that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

