Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $83.44, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 22.06% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 7.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, Boise Cascade is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.91%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% higher within the past month. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.42.

It is also worth noting that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.