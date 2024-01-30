Boise Cascade (BCC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the latest trading day at $137.57, indicating a +0.51% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.06% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The engineered wood products and plywood company's stock has climbed by 5.81% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boise Cascade in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.45, showcasing a 16.95% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.59 billion, reflecting a 2.61% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.56% upward. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.09 of its industry.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

