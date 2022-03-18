Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $81.41, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 0.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.40, up 70.21% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 51.51% higher. Boise Cascade currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.55, which means Boise Cascade is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BCC has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

