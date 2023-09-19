Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $101.61, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 5.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Boise Cascade is projected to report earnings of $3.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, down 14.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.75 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of -45.5% and -20.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Boise Cascade currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Boise Cascade currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

