Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $59.42, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 28.3% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 11.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Boise Cascade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $4.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.63%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.21 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.57.

It is also worth noting that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

