Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $76.70, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 6.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.40, up 70.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 51.51% higher. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.52, so we one might conclude that Boise Cascade is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BCC's PEG ratio is currently 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.