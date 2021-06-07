Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $64.16, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 10.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BCC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BCC to post earnings of $4.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 465.88%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 79.89% higher within the past month. BCC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, BCC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.61.

It is also worth noting that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.