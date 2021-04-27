Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $68.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 17.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BCC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, BCC is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 296.83%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 46.5% higher within the past month. BCC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note BCC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.37.

We can also see that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

