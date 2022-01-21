Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $68.76, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 1.04% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $2.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.91%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.58% higher within the past month. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Boise Cascade is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.18.

Investors should also note that BCC has a PEG ratio of 3.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

