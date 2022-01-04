Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $71.66, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 6.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Boise Cascade is projected to report earnings of $2.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.86%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% higher. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.05, which means Boise Cascade is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

