Boise Cascade (BCC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the latest trading day at $151.38, indicating a -0.51% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company witnessed a gain of 20.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 10.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boise Cascade will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.24, reflecting a 7.82% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.56 billion, reflecting a 1.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.35 per share and revenue of $6.97 billion, indicating changes of -6.35% and +1.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. Boise Cascade is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Boise Cascade is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.9.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

