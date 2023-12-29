Boise Cascade (BCC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the latest trading day at $129.36, indicating a -0.51% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 18.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 15.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boise Cascade in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.45, signifying a 16.95% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.59 billion, indicating a 2.61% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.13 per share and revenue of $6.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.74% and -19.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Boise Cascade is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boise Cascade has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.72 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.37.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

