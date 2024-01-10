Boise Cascade (BCC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $130.82, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.75%.

The engineered wood products and plywood company's shares have seen an increase of 16.67% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boise Cascade in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $2.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, down 2.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.84% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Boise Cascade holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Boise Cascade is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.15 for its industry.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

