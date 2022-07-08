Boise Cascade (BCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $61.04, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 23.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 11.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $4.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, up 3.27% from the prior-year quarter.

BCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.29 per share and revenue of $9.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.78% and +17.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Boise Cascade's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.59.

We can also see that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

