Boise Cascade (BCC) Ceases Lumber Production in Chapman

Boise Cascade Company BCC intends to indefinitely curtail lumber production in Chapman, Alabama, due to insufficient investments and lower profitability.



Approximately 80 employees, who were being affected by the news, were notified under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, with operations set to cease on Jan 28, 2024. However, the plywood operations at the Chapman location are unaffected by the curtailment.



After assessing several factors in the past year, the company has determined that it is not feasible to continue operating at an efficient level. Recognizing the impact on employees and their families due to the shutdown, BCC is communicating about job opportunities within the company and available resources to assist them.



BCC will collaborate with Chapman Lumber customers to manage the transition until the eventual curtailment. The company is focused on expanding its engineered wood products business and providing support to its other manufacturing locations.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company dropped 2.11% during the trading session on Nov 28.

Focus on Wood Products

Shares of BCC have increased 64.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 9.6% growth. The company has been benefiting from solid demand across its businesses. Its focus on growth initiatives in distribution and engineered wood products businesses and acquisitions bodes well.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

During the third quarter of 2023, BCC's Wood Products reported plywood sales volumes of 390 million feet, up 18.5% year over year. The plywood sales team effectively identified market opportunities, including incremental volumes from the Chapman and Havana mills acquisition.



In the first nine months of 2023, BCC had capital expenditures totaling $99 million. Within this, $31 million was allocated to spending on wood products and $68 million was allocated to the building materials distribution segment. In Wood Products, the company is actively advancing multiyear capacity expansion projects in the Southeast U.S.



The company is optimistic in this regard and anticipates expansions to drive growth. For 2023, the company projects capital expenditures to be in the range of $190-$210 million (up from the prior expectation of $120-$140 million).

