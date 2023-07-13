Boise Cascade and Cross Country Healthcare have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 13, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Boise Cascade BCC as the Bull of the Day and Cross Country Healthcare CCRN as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Dell Technologies DELL, HP Inc. HPQ and Apple AAPL.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Boise Cascade is a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy) and it sports an A for Value and a B for Growth. This stock has been on a big rise since it last reported in early May. That earnings report was a big beat and led to higher earnings estimates. Let's explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Description

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The company sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market's expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For Boise Cascade, I see three beats Zacks Consensus Estimate and one miss over the last calendar year. That is great to see, but by itself that is not enough to make the company a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Last quarter saw EPS of $2.43 when $1.81 was expected. The $0.62 difference works out to be a 34% positive earnings surprise.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher.

Over the last 60 days, earning estimates have increased for BCC.

This quarter has seen a move from $2.26 to $2.54.

Next quarter has moved from $2.61 to $2.65.

The full year numbers are certainly more important... and they are moving higher as well.

This year has moved from $8.66 to $8.93.

Next year is now up to $8.42, moving up from $7.37.

Valuation

When I first look at valuation, I go right to the forward PE. For BCC I see a 10.5x level which is just about half the 20.6x industry average. The price to book multiple of 1.7x is well below the 7.6x industry average as well. Finally we have a 0.5x price to sales multiple which is significantly lower than the 4x industry average. The valuation comparison to the industry average alone makes BCC worth a deeper look.

Cross Country Healthcare is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has seen earnings estimates slide lower recently. This stock was added to the Stocks Under $10 service that I manage back in November of 2020 and was removed in July of 2022 for a 221% gain. Imagine my surprise to see it as a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after I had been a strong advocate for the name for nearly two years!

This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. It serves various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market's expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of CCRN, I see four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn't make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For CCRN I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number moved lower from $2.66 to $2.56 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $2.73 to $2.55 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Potential Legislation

Investors who are looking to the longer term should do a little more research in the space. There are whispers that in the future that legislation will require a minimum number of nurses at a given hospital or healthcare facility. The details are still yet to be hammered out, but a new law like that could be a long term tailwind for CCRN.

Additional content:

Q2 PC Shipment Data Showing Signs of Stabilizing

The decline in global personal computer (PC) shipments continues for the seventh consecutive quarter, according to the latest data compiled by Gartner. Per the preliminary data released by the market research firm, PC shipments in the April-June 2023 quarter plunged 16.6% year over year to 59.7 million units.

However, the second-quarter PC shipment data shows a strong improvement from the first quarter when PC vendors had shipped 55.2 million units. The research firm sees the sequential improvement in PC shipments as an initial sign of stabilization in the PC market.

Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner, stated that "The rate of decline in the PC market has slowed, indicating that shipment volumes may have reached their lowest point." She further added, "There has been progress in reducing PC inventory after more than a year of issues, supported by a gradual increase in business PC demand. Gartner expects that PC inventory will normalize by the end of 2023, and PC demand will return to growth starting in 2024."

In 2020 and 2021, PC manufacturers had benefited from the increased demand amid the pandemic-induced remote-working and online-learning wave. The pandemic necessitated using PC systems for remote work, web-based learning, video conferencing, video gaming, social media, consumer entertainment and streaming or online shopping.

However, the back-to-back seven quarters of declining PC shipments depict an end to the industry's demand boom. We believe that consumers have become more cautious about their spending due to inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and fears of a possible recession. Furthermore, enterprises are delaying their large IT spending amid macroeconomic challenges.

Per the data compiled by Gartner, all top vendors registered a decline in their PC shipments in the second quarter. Dell Technologies registered the highest fall of 21.8% to 10.4 million units, followed by Acer 21.1% to 4 million PCs.

HP Inc. and Apple both registered a modest decline in their PC shipments. While HP's PC shipments fell 0.9% to 13.5 million units, Apple's shipments dropped 0.3% to 5.3 million PCs.

Per Gartner, Lenovo continues to hold the top spot on the vendor list, followed by HP and Dell with a market share of 24%, 22.5% and 17.4%, respectively. Apple, Acer and ASUS ended the April-June quarter with a market share of 8.9%, 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively.

Among the leading vendors, Dell carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Meanwhile, Apple and HP Inc. each have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Lenovo carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.