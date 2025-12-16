Boise Cascade Acquires Holden Humphrey to Expand in the Northeast

Boise Cascade Company BCC has completed the acquisition of Holden Humphrey — a leading two-step distributor of building materials located in Chicopee, MA — which was announced on Nov. 18, 2025.



Holden Humphrey offers a wide range of specialty building product categories, serving lumber dealers and one-step distributors across New England, New York, and New Jersey. It is also a large supplier of James Hardie siding. Integrated into the Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segment, this acquisition strengthens BCC’s market position in the distribution business across the northeast region of the United States.



With about $145 million in revenues over the last 12 months, the Holden Humphrey acquisition is expected to further strengthen the distribution partnerships of Boise Cascade with CertainTeed and Henry.

Strengthening the BMD Platform for Long-Term Growth

Boise Cascade continues to prioritize its BMD segment as a key stabilizer and growth engine amid a challenging housing and pricing environment. The BMD segment operates 39 building materials distribution facilities across the United States, along with a single component manufacturing plant. The company’s growth strategy for this segment focuses on expanding products and services, increasing market penetration through acquisitions and opening or expanding locations in underserved markets, while also identifying and scaling adjacent distribution platforms.



The completed acquisition of Holden Humphrey directly supports this strategy by expanding Boise Cascade’s geographic footprint in the northeast region, broadening its product offerings, and strengthening customer and supplier relationships.



Besides, BCC’s disciplined inorganic growth to strengthen its distribution platform and drive long-term value bodes well. The company has expanded its BMD segment through the incorporation of doors and millwork, supported by acquisitions of BROSCO, Caldera and Parksite. In the first nine months of 2025, Boise Cascade invested $5.6 million in acquisitions, including $2.2 million for a Boise, ID door and millwork operation.

BCC’s Share Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade have gained 14% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 3.4% rise. The company’s resilience through its focus on expanding door and millwork operations, investing in greenfield distribution and a vertically integrated business model is encouraging.



While slower single-family housing starts, lower volumes and unfavorable commodity pricing remain concerns, an effective business model and growth initiatives are expected to boost long-term prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BCC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Boise Cascade carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Everus Construction Group ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.8%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 51.8% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 7.4% and 5.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average. Sterling stock has rallied 46.8% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 19.1% and 14.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock has gained 20.8% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLDD’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.8%, while EPS indicates a decline of 0.6% from the prior-year levels.

