Bois Sauvage Continues Share Buy-Back Program

May 28, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage (GB:0O9C) has released an update.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage engaged in a share buy-back program from May 20 to May 24, 2024, purchasing a total of 818 shares at an average price of €270.66 per share. The total gross amount for the transactions done in this period was €221,400. This is part of an ongoing buy-back initiative, which has reached 23,576 shares acquired since October 2, 2023, representing 1.4% of the company’s total share count.

