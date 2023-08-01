Boiron (EPA:BOI) Price Target Decreased by 8.47% to 45.44

The average one-year price target for Boiron (EPA:BOI) has been revised to 45.44 / share. This is an decrease of 8.47% from the prior estimate of 49.64 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.04 to a high of 51.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.67% from the latest reported closing price of 50.30 / share.

Boiron Maintains 2.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.19%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boiron. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOI is 0.01%, a decrease of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 37K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOI by 7.33% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 31K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOI by 9.31% over the last quarter.

