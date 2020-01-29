Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boingo Wireless (WIFI) closed at $12.38, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of Wi-Fi hotspots in airports and other public places had gained 13.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WIFI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, WIFI is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.68 million, up 2.76% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WIFI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. WIFI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

