Markets
WIFI

Boingo Wireless Agrees To Be Taken Private By Digital Colony In $854 Mln Deal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) said that it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Digital Colony Management LLC. Upon completion of the transaction, Boingo will transition from a public company to a privately held company.

As per the terms of the deal, Digital Colony will acquire all the outstanding shares of Boingo common stock for $14.00 per share in cash through a merger, in a transaction valued at about $854 million, including the assumption of $199 million of Boingo's net debt obligations.

The acquisition price represents a 23% premium to Boingo's closing price of $11.40 on February 26, 2021.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIFI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More