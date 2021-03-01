US Markets
WIFI

Boingo to go private in $854 mln deal

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published

Wifi solutions provider Boingo Wireless Inc will be taken private in a $854 million deal by infrastructure investment firm Digital Colony Management Llc, the companies said on Monday.

March 1 (Reuters) - Wifi solutions provider Boingo Wireless Inc WIFI.N will be taken private in a $854 million deal by infrastructure investment firm Digital Colony Management Llc, the companies said on Monday.

Boingo shareholders will receive $14 per share, representing a premium of 22.8% to the stock's last close.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIFI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More