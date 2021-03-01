Boingo to go private in $854 mln deal

March 1 (Reuters) - Wifi solutions provider Boingo Wireless Inc WIFI.N will be taken private in a $854 million deal by infrastructure investment firm Digital Colony Management Llc, the companies said on Monday.

Boingo shareholders will receive $14 per share, representing a premium of 22.8% to the stock's last close.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.