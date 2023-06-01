Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas, which added 52,300,000 units, or a 16.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the KLIP ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: BOIL, KLIP: Big ETF Inflows

