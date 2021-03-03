BoI, MunHyp go head-to-head with green firsts

LONDON, Mar 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland Group secured a blowout green bond debut with a three times subscribed €750m holdco senior on Wednesday as Muenchener Hypothekenbank found more limited interest in its tighter €500m green senior non-preferred, while still broadening its audience.

The two competing loss-absorbing senior bonds highlighted the contrast in demand for issuers at the tight end of the market and those able to pay slightly higher spreads and yields, amid historically tight valuations.

Bank of Ireland leads BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, NatWest Markets and Societe Generale opened books for the six-year non-call five transaction with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 100bp area.

The spread was later fixed at 77bp and the size at €750m, with the book closing above €2.25bn.

"It was a blowout, a really nicely executed deal," said a banker away from the leads.

"The final landing left barely any new issue concession, if anything. It’s a rare credit, well loved and well followed. It was always going to go well."

Bankers highlighted the size of the book as a particularly impressive outcome, suggesting the Irish issuer may have benefited from a halo effect from a recent improvement in sentiment towards UK risk.

"It's an upward trajectory credit, with good [2020] results, a good green framework - it fit the bill," said a banker at one of the leads.

Bankers saw fair value for the new issue in the mid 70s, extrapolating from Bank of Ireland's €650m 1% November 2025 non-call 2024 senior non-preferred notes, which were bid at 68bp.

The deal - which is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch) - is the first from Bank of Ireland's green bond framework, which it unveiled last year.

Proceeds under the framework will be allocated to financing loans related to green buildings and energy efficiency, renewable energy and clean transportation.

AIB Group sold Ireland's first green bank bond last September, printing a €1bn Tier 2 that raised financing for loans to green buildings and renewable energy projects.

Delineation

MunHyp was meanwhile in the market with a €500m (no-grow) eight-year that was not only its first green SNP but also its first benchmark in SNP format.

Bookrunners BayernLB, Credit Agricole, DZ Bank, NatWest Markets and UniCredit marketed the €500m (no-grow) eight-year deal with IPTs of mid-swaps plus 75bp area.

The deal was ultimately launched at 57bp, with books closing above €800m (pre-rec).

Bankers said demand for the deal was limited by the tight outright spread on offer, also noting that MunHyp does not enjoy the same international following as some more regular issuers. The competition with Bank of Ireland's wider offering may have also drawn investors' attention away from the deal, bankers suggested.

"It's no disrespect to MunHyp or the credit, it's just where spreads are," said the second banker. "The market is on board with higher spread payers, generally."

A banker at one of the leads said MunHyp had nevertheless succeeded in its aim of reaching a broader range of investors than have participated in its sub-benchmark senior issuance.

The result was in line with recent tightly-priced green senior issuances from De Volksbank and SpareBank 1 Ostlandet, which also drew around €800m of orders last week at final spreads of 65bp and 42bp, respectively.

Bankers said the more modest demand reflected the tight levels and also that each of the banks is a relatively infrequent issuer in the euro senior market.

"As we get towards the tights, the investor community is a lot more sensitive to the scope for performance here, particularly if we're not going to have much of a rally on the rates side and they need to rely on spread performance for their spread returns," said a fourth banker.

"Being more disciplined in terms of where they're buying securities is clearly the key and the focus for them. There is a delineation between some of the more frequent and liquid issuers and maybe some that are less frequent, and the concessions they're paying."

MunHyp was deemed to have paid a concession of around 2bp.

As MunHyp has no euro benchmark senior debt outstanding, bankers instead pointed to comparables such as BayernLB's green 0.125% February 2028s, bid at 45bp, and LBBW's social 0.375% February 2027s and 0.375% September 2027s, both bid at 49bp, according to Tradeweb.

Proceeds of MunHyp's green bonds will be used for lending through its green mortgage loan programme or certified environmental loans for commercial mortgages.

The deal is expected to be rated A2 by Moody's.

