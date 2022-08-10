BOH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.76, changing hands as high as $82.50 per share. Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOH's low point in its 52 week range is $70.89 per share, with $92.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.58.

