BOH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.58, changing hands as low as $83.88 per share. Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOH's low point in its 52 week range is $75.68 per share, with $95.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.02.

